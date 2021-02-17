Volumes jump at UCO Bank counter

UCO Bank witnessed volume of 77.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares

Bank of Maharashtra, KEI Industries Ltd, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2021.

UCO Bank witnessed volume of 77.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.49% to Rs.14.42. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra clocked volume of 88.16 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.22.92. Volumes stood at 37.25 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18981 shares. The stock lost 1.70% to Rs.500.80. Volumes stood at 6315 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India notched up volume of 133.98 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.89% to Rs.19.52. Volumes stood at 142.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank recorded volume of 150.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.15.84. Volumes stood at 174.65 lakh shares in the last session.

