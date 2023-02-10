Punjab & Sind Bank soars 6.27%, rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 29.65, up 6.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.7% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% jump in NIFTY and a 33.27% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3903.55, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

