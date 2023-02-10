Motor & General Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

WPIL Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2023.

Motor & General Finance Ltd soared 19.86% to Rs 34.4 at 10-Feb-2023 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2338 shares in the past one month.

WPIL Ltd spiked 17.64% to Rs 1649.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2645 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 76.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8954 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd added 14.26% to Rs 12.82. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4772 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd exploded 13.76% to Rs 237.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

