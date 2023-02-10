Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and JBM Auto Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2023.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd soared 9.45% to Rs 3145 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3075 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 8.01% to Rs 31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd surged 7.10% to Rs 736.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19682 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd exploded 7.05% to Rs 896.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31991 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd jumped 6.69% to Rs 518.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19030 shares in the past one month.

