Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 27.41% to Rs 278.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1740.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1979.881740.9263.5055.48192.7298.03192.7298.03278.10218.28

