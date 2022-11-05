JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shipping Corporation records 49% YoY drop in Q2 PAT
Business Standard

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 27.41% to Rs 278.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1740.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1979.881740.92 14 OPM %63.5055.48 -PBDT192.7298.03 97 PBT192.7298.03 97 NP278.10218.28 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU