Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 27.41% to Rs 278.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 13.73% to Rs 1979.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1740.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1979.881740.92 14 OPM %63.5055.48 -PBDT192.7298.03 97 PBT192.7298.03 97 NP278.10218.28 27
