Puravankara launches its first ultra-luxury project in Mumbai, 'Purva Clermont'. This venture will mark its re-entry in the city and its maiden foray into the ultra-luxury category under the WorldHome Collection in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

WorldHome Collection is the new range of ultra- Luxury homes by Puravankara.

Through this ambitious project, the company aims to provide sustainable, futuristic and exclusive homes designed by worldrenowned architects. Puravankara has invested almost Rs 450 crore with an expected topline revenue of Rs 800 crore. The development will see four towers with a total of 233 residential unit and one tower of 79 commercial units.

