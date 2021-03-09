Mindspace Business Parks REIT to raise up to Rs 450 cr by way of NCD issuance

Mindspace Business Parks REIT will issue Secured, Listed, Senior, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 75 crore in one or more tranches.

The REIT will also issue of 10 Year G-Sec Linked, Secured, Listed, Senior, Taxable, Non - Cumulative, Rated, Principal Protected - Market Linked, Redeemable, Non- Convertible Debentures (Market Linked Debentures) on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 375 crore in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)