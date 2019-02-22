JUST IN
Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit declines 18.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin declined 18.31% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.676.03 -89 OPM %101.4911.77 -PBDT0.630.71 -11 PBT0.580.71 -18 NP0.580.71 -18

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 15:39 IST

