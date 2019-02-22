Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 48.50% to Rs 1.55 croreNet Loss of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.553.01 -49 OPM %-27.74-1.99 -PBDT-0.43-0.05 -760 PBT-0.43-0.05 -760 NP-0.43-0.05 -760
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
