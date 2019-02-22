JUST IN
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 48.50% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net Loss of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.50% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.553.01 -49 OPM %-27.74-1.99 -PBDT-0.43-0.05 -760 PBT-0.43-0.05 -760 NP-0.43-0.05 -760

Fri, February 22 2019. 15:39 IST

