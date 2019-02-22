Asis Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter
S E Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
LKP Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Snowman Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 51.81% to Rs 1.26 croreNet Loss of Asis Logistics reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 51.81% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.260.83 52 OPM %-28.57-31.33 -PBDT-0.50-0.28 -79 PBT-1.71-1.45 -18 NP-1.71-1.45 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU