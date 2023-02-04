JUST IN
Business Standard

DSP Investment Managers receives RBI approval to invest in DCB Bank through schemes of DSP MF

Capital Market 

DCB Bank has received an intimation from RBI on 03 February 2023, that it has granted its approval to DSP Investment Managers (DSPIM) to acquire up to 9.99% of the paid-up equity capital of the Bank through the schemes of DSP Mutual Fund.

The approval is valid for a period of one year i.e. upto 02 February 2024.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 11:04 IST

