PVR Ltd gains around 2%

The stock is up 37.75% in last one year as compared to a 57.93% gain in NIFTY and a 45.8% gain in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1537.8, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17581.05. The Sensex is at 59046.96, up 0.07%. PVR Ltd has added around 17.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has added around 36.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1941.35, up 11.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1541.35, up 1.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

