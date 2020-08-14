Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.38% to Rs 942.61 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 25.61% to Rs 131.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.38% to Rs 942.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1198.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.942.611198.9325.5122.36273.83339.89172.27255.15131.56176.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)