Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.38% to Rs 942.61 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 25.61% to Rs 131.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.38% to Rs 942.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1198.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales942.611198.93 -21 OPM %25.5122.36 -PBDT273.83339.89 -19 PBT172.27255.15 -32 NP131.56176.84 -26
