Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 5.49%
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd soars 3.13%, gains for fifth straight session
Financials stocks rise
Volumes jump at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter
PGCIL Director (Operations) assumes additional charge of Director (Finance)
-
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 September 2020.
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.602.55. Volumes stood at 24136 shares in the last session.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 9.51 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.41% to Rs.1,675.10. Volumes stood at 88940 shares in the last session.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34086 shares. The stock rose 5.80% to Rs.1,728.00. Volumes stood at 21831 shares in the last session.
Symphony Ltd notched up volume of 16876 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2771 shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.900.00. Volumes stood at 2178 shares in the last session.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.166.40. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU