Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 September 2020.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 47.38 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 21.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.602.55. Volumes stood at 24136 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 9.51 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.41% to Rs.1,675.10. Volumes stood at 88940 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34086 shares. The stock rose 5.80% to Rs.1,728.00. Volumes stood at 21831 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd notched up volume of 16876 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2771 shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.900.00. Volumes stood at 2178 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.166.40. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)