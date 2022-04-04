PVR receives ratings action from CRISIL

PVR announced that CRISIL has rated the company's bank facilities aggregating Rs 1033.33 crore at CRISIL A+ while the Rs 250 crore long term principal protected market linked debentures are placed at CRISIL PPMLD A+ r.

The company's non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 150 crore are rated at CRISIL A+.

CRISIL Ratings has placed its ratings on the long-term bank facilities and debt programmes of PVR on 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'.

The rating action follows the announcement made by the company on 27 March 2022 regarding approval from the boards of PVR and INOX Leisure (INOX; rated CRISIL A+/CRISIL A1/Watch Positive') for their merger.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

