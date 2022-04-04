PVR receives ratings action from CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank receives affirmation in short term credit ratings action from CRISIL
Biocon receives ratings action from CRISIL
Syngene International receives ratings action from CRISIL
Subex receives ratings action from India Ratings
Indian Overseas Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings
-
PVR announced that CRISIL has rated the company's bank facilities aggregating Rs 1033.33 crore at CRISIL A+ while the Rs 250 crore long term principal protected market linked debentures are placed at CRISIL PPMLD A+ r.
The company's non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 150 crore are rated at CRISIL A+.
CRISIL Ratings has placed its ratings on the long-term bank facilities and debt programmes of PVR on 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications'.
The rating action follows the announcement made by the company on 27 March 2022 regarding approval from the boards of PVR and INOX Leisure (INOX; rated CRISIL A+/CRISIL A1/Watch Positive') for their merger.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU