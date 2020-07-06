Shriram Transport Finance Company update on proposed rights issue

Issue price fixed at Rs 570 per share

The Securities Issuance Committee of Shriram Transport Finance Company at its meeting held on 06 July 2020 has approved the following terms of the Rights Issue of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,500 crore:

(a) Issue Price: Rs. 570 per fully paid-up rights equity share (including a premium of Rs. 560 per rights equity share).

(b) Terms of payment of Issue Price: The full amount of the Issue Price being Rs. 570 per rights equity share will be payable on application.

(c) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 3 rights equity shares for every 26 equity shares held by Eligible Shareholders as on the Record Date.

The Company has obtained International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): INE721A20013 for the purpose of credit of the rights entitlements.

The Securities Issuance Committee fixed Friday, 10 July 2020 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Rights Issue of equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,500 crore.

