Nippon Life India Asset Management allots 16,500 equity shares under ESOP

Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved the allotment of 16,500 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each under the "Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 (RNAM ESOP 2017)".

Consequently, with effect from 06 July 2020, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 612,128,367 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each.

