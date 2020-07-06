JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharti Airtel launches 'Priority 4G Network' for its Platinum mobile customers
Business Standard

Nippon Life India Asset Management allots 16,500 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved the allotment of 16,500 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each under the "Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 (RNAM ESOP 2017)".

Consequently, with effect from 06 July 2020, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 612,128,367 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU