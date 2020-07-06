BHEL receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings & Research has revised the rating on the long term bank facilities of the company to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA+' and reaffirmed the outlook to 'Negative'.

The rating on the short term facilities have been reaffirmed at 'IND Al+'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)