BHEL receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

-
ALSO READ
Bhel invites global OEMs to leverage its facilities; stock rallies
Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit declines 17.21% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1532.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1534.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings & Research has revised the rating on the long term bank facilities of the company to 'IND AA' from 'IND AA+' and reaffirmed the outlook to 'Negative'.
The rating on the short term facilities have been reaffirmed at 'IND Al+'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU