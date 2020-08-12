Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.080.73 48 OPM %75.0065.75 -PBDT0.230.17 35 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.160.12 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU