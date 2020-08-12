Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.080.7375.0065.750.230.170.220.160.160.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)