Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.65% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net loss of Samkrg Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.65% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.6958.62-4.9716.15-0.439.39-3.186.64-3.184.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)