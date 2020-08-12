Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.65% to Rs 13.69 croreNet loss of Samkrg Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.65% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.6958.62 -77 OPM %-4.9716.15 -PBDT-0.439.39 PL PBT-3.186.64 PL NP-3.184.54 PL
