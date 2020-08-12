Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 73.14% to Rs 1.23 croreNet loss of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.14% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.234.58 -73 OPM %4.0713.97 -PBDT-0.060.59 PL PBT-0.210.44 PL NP-0.210.44 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU