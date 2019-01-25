JUST IN
Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 2172.15 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 4.50% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 2172.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1583.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2172.151583.95 37 OPM %5.225.74 -PBDT97.7486.73 13 PBT66.0768.42 -3 NP64.0461.28 5

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:51 IST

