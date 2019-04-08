JUST IN
Paisalo Digital signs first co-origination loan agreement with SBI

Capital Market 

Paisalo Digital signed the first co-origination loan agreement with State Bank of India, the first agreement of its kind in the country that State Bank of India has signed. Introducing a platform for the last mile customer, the loan ticket is designed at Rs. 10,000 to 2 lakh. The company expects to disburse 200,000 loan applications in FY20.

The company has AUM of over Rs 2,000 Crore with a net worth of Rs 671.9 Crore and a CAR of 31.73% as on Q3FY19.

It has serviced nearly 10,00,000 borrowers and has over 2,50,000 live borrowers. The company serves customers with 118 branches in rural areas, serviced by a team of persons over 1500. With business operations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 16:17 IST

