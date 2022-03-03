Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.28%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.28% at 10261.1 today. The index has slipped 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ashok Leyland Ltd shed 6.53%, Eicher Motors Ltd fell 3.93% and Bharat Forge Ltd slipped 2.83%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.93% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.65% to close at 16498.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.66% to close at 55102.68 today.

