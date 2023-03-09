Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 1.83%

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Nifty Auto index closed down 1.83% at 12781.2 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped 3.24%, Balkrishna Industries Ltd shed 3.14% and TVS Motor Company Ltd fell 2.09%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 30.00% over last one year compared to the 7.61% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.17% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.93% to close at 17589.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.90% to close at 59806.28 today.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:00 IST

