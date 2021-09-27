Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 3.22%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.22% at 10765.15 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 6.49%, Tata Motors Ltd added 4.31% and Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 4.11%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 40.00% over last one year compared to the 61.58% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.99% and Nifty IT index has dropped 2.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 17855.1 while the SENSEX added 0.05% to close at 60077.88 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)