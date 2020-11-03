Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index gains 3.17%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Nifty Bank index ended up 3.17% at 25682.8 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 6.32%, State Bank of India added 4.44% and Federal Bank Ltd jumped 3.58%.

The Nifty Bank index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.07% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 3.14% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 3.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.24% to close at 11813.5 while the SENSEX increased 1.27% to close at 40261.13 today.

