Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 2.71%

Nifty Energy index ended down 2.71% at 27570.25 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Power Company Ltd shed 6.20%, Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped 5.86% and Adani Transmission Ltd fell 4.01%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 51.00% over last one year compared to the 9.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.65% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.67% to close at 16301.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.67% to close at 54470.67 today.

