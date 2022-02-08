Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 1.31%

Nifty Energy index closed down 1.31% at 24500.9 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Power Company Ltd dropped 6.73%, Adani Green Energy Ltd shed 4.77% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slipped 2.99%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 39.00% over last one year compared to the 14.23% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.07% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.31% to close at 17266.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.33% to close at 57808.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)