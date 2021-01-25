Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 2.82%

Nifty Energy index closed down 2.82% at 16772.3 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 5.30%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell 2.35% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 2.31%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 16.25% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.93% to close at 14238.9 while the SENSEX has slid 1.09% to close at 48347.59 today.

