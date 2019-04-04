Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.37%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.37% at 15744.8 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 3.12%, HCL Technologies Ltd slipped 2.01% and Infibeam Avenues Ltd dropped 1.44%.
The Nifty IT index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 14.51% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.09% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.39% to close at 11598 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.49% to close at 38684.72 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU