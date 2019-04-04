Stocks tumble amid broad based selling pressure

Key equity benchmarks hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 208.47 points or 0.54% at 38,668.65. The was down 58.85 points or 0.51% at 11,585.10.

Selling was triggered after the (RBI) lowered the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2% from the earlier estimate of 7.4% amid probability of El Nino effects on monsoon rains and uncertain global economic outlook.

Indices opened higher, but reversed trend in morning trade. After hitting a fresh intraday low, the indices trimmed losses in mid-morning trade. Indices bounced back amid high volatility in early afternoon trade. Barometers once again slipped into negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.38%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.52%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 942 shares rose and 1453 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

Realty shares were mixed. (down 4.82%), (down 4.13%), (HDIL) (down 2.1%), Estate (down 1.16%), Anant Raj (down 1.03%), Sobha (down 0.73%), (down 0.51%), (down 0.5%), (down 0.25%) and (down 0.07%), edged lower. DLF (up 0.40%), Unitech (up 0.71%), (up 1.55%), (up 1.60%), (up 1.74%) and (up 2.36%), edged higher.

Most FMCG shares advanced. (up 1.84%), (up 0.97%), (up 0.59%), (up 0.58%), (up 0.45%), (up 0.22%), (up 0.13%) and (up 0.04%), edged higher. (down 0.09%), (down 0.21%), (down 0.98%) and (down 1.42%), edged lower.

was up 3.09% after the company received grant of authorization for The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 April 2019.

announced the acceptance of grant of authorisation for geographical area of Sirsa, Fatehabad and Mansa (Punjab) districts; Ujjain (except area already authorized) district, Dewas (except area already authorized) district and (except area already authorized) district; Jhabua, Banswara, Ratlam and Dungarpur districts; Ferozepur, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts; Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts; Jalore and Sirohi districts.

Meanwhile, RBI concluded its two-day (MPC) meeting today, 4 April 2019. On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation, the MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6% from 6.25% with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.75%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.25%.

The MPC also decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for (CPI) of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

The RBI also lowered its GDP growth outlook for 2019-2020. RBI expects GDP growth at 7.2% for 2019-20, lower than its February projection of 7.4%. There are some signs of domestic investment activity weakening as reflected in a slowdown in production and imports of capital goods. The moderation of growth in the global might impact India's exports, RBI said. According to the (NOAA) of the US, El Ni conditions strengthened during February 2019, which may affect the prospects of a normal south west monsoon, it added.

On the economic front, the Nikkei India Services PMI eased in March 2019. At 52.0 in March, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index indicated expansion for the tenth straight month. Falling from 52.5 in February, however, the latest reading showed the slowest upturn since last September. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity, while a number above it signals expansion. The data was announced during trading hours today, 4 April 2019.

Overseas, European stocks traded lower Thursday. UK lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that would force to ask for a Brexit delay to prevent Britain from crashing out of the on 12 April without a deal.

Meanwhile, German factory orders fell 4.2% in February, data showed, marking their sharpest fall since January 2017.

Shares in were trading higher on Thursday as hopes rise amid ongoing negotiations on the US- trade front.

High-level trade negotiations between and the US resumed on Wednesday in Hopes were high that both countries were closer to a deal, with US planning to meet with Chinese on Thursday in told the media Wednesday that has acknowledged for the first time that the has legitimate gripes about IP theft, forced and cyber hacking.

US stock closed higher Wednesday as investors reacted to upbeat comments on US-China trade talks, but weighed a shaky private-sector employment report. firm estimated that the US private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, the weakest reading in 18 months.

Among other data, Markit's March services purchasing managers index came in at 55.3. A reading of at least 50 indicates improving conditions, while those below that level denote contraction. Further, the Institute for Supply Management's services sector gauge fell to 56.1% in March, down from 59.7% in February.

