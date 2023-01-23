Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.88%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.88% at 30086 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd rose 6.26%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 6.24% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 2.85%.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 17.00% over last one year compared to the 2.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has dropped 0.93% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.50% to close at 18118.55 while the SENSEX increased 0.53% to close at 60941.67 today.

