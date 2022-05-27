Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.54%, NIFTY jumps 1.13%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.54% at 28641.6 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd added 5.57%, Mindtree Ltd jumped 4.29% and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 4.14%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.62% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.49% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.13% to close at 16352.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.17% to close at 54884.66 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)