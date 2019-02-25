Shares extend intraday gains

The market further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 161.13 points or 0.45% at 36,032.61. The index was up 41.60 points or 0.39% at 10,833.25. Positive Asian stocks boosted sentiment.

The Sensex was currently trading a tad above the psychological 36,000 mark after moving above and below that level in intraday trade. Trading for the day began on a positive note as the key benchmark indices drifted higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. Stocks regained strength in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.48%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.74%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1413 shares rose and 976 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

(up 1.92%), (up 1.46%), (up 1.46%), (up 1.29%), (up 1.29%) and (up 1.21%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 0.37%), (down 0.36%), (down 0.35%), (down 0.35%) and (down 0.15%), were the major Sensex losers.

fell 1.04%. said that Unit 3 of 250 MW of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4 X 250 MW) of (BRBCL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has been declared on commercial operation from 20 February 2019. With this, the commercial capacity of BRBCL and group has become 750 MW and 51956 MW respectively. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

fell 0.57%. and Holdings (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (RIL) has entered into agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (Easygov) for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 18 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore. The investment upon completion will translate into 76% equity stake in on a fully diluted basis. The total investment is likely to be completed by March 2021. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

is a and data solutions company incorporated on 19 May 2015. is focused on and services that help in improving convenience to people in accessing and digitally applying for Government to Citizen (G2C) schemes and services.

RIIHL also entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (SSL) for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 16.02 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount of up to Rs 200 crore and is likely to be completed by December 2021. The investment will translate into about 83% of equity capital in SSL on a fully diluted basis. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

SSL is a High-Performance Computing (HPC) software services company incorporated on 9 September 2015. SSL is focused on services for and Industrial like - automobile, aircraft manufacturing, oil and gas, and etc.

RIIHL also entered into a agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (Reverie' for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 190 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount not exceeding Rs 77 crore. The investment upon completion will translate into 83.30% equity capital in Reverie on a fully diluted basis. The total investment is likely to be completed by March 2021. Reverie is a language technologies development company, incorporated on 12th November 2009. Reverie is engaged in the business of developing end-to-end stack for delivering a complete multilingual user experience. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares rose on Monday amid trade optimism after U.S. announced a postponement of a closely-watched deadline on March 1. US stocks closed higher Friday, thanks to optimism over U.S.- trade talks.

U.S. reportedly announced Sunday evening that is planning to delay a set of additional tariffs on Chinese goods that were due to kick in on March 1. Trump cited substantial progress in bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies, including intellectual property protection and technology transfer issues. As a result, the said he would suspend the new levies, however he did not state a new deadline.

In Europe, British reportedly announced Sunday that she is delaying a vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament, saying it should now take place by March 12, a little more than two weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the British lawmakers will consider various Brexit options this week as May continues to seek concessions from her EU counterparts. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)