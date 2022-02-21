Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.71%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.71% at 2104.75 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 6.67%, Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped 4.35% and Saregama India Ltd fell 3.47%.

The Nifty Media index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 14.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 2.07% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.40% to close at 17206.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.26% to close at 57683.59 today.

