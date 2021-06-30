Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 0.79%

Nifty Media index closed down 0.79% at 1797.5 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jagran Prakashan Ltd rose 2.68%, D B Corp Ltd dropped 1.56% and PVR Ltd slipped 1.42%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 34.00% over last one year compared to the 52.60% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 0.68% and Nifty IT index gained 0.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.17% to close at 15721.5 while the SENSEX has slid 0.13% to close at 52482.71 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)