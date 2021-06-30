Nifty slips below 15,800; auto stocks advance

The key equity indices pared gains in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 15,800 mark. Auto shares advanced.

At 14:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 135.91 points or 0.26% to 52,685.57. The Nifty 50 index gained 35.70 points or 0.23% to 15,784.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.81%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1865 shares rose and 1316 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.41 compared with its previous closing of 74.23.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement shed 0.03% to Rs 46,540.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 92.12.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.051% from its previous close of 6.036%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement fell 16 cents to $74.60 a barrel. The contract added 0.11% or 8 cents in the previous trading session to settle at $74.76.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.32% to 10,645.75. The index had declined 0.91% to end at 10,612.25 yesterday.

Bharat Forge (up 2.45%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.39%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.83%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.37%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.31%) advanced.

Eicher Motors (down 0.91%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.65%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.60%) declined.

Tata Motors rose 0.42% to Rs 343. The commercial vehicles major announced that it has won a tender of 15 hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). "All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," the company said in a statement.

