Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 0.97%

Nifty Media index closed down 0.97% at 1715.85 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 2.50%, Sun TV Network Ltd fell 1.51% and D B Corp Ltd rose 1.16%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 44.98% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.96% and Nifty Commodities index has slid 0.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.35% to close at 16238.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.39% to close at 54277.72 today.

