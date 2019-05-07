Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.74%

Media index ended down 2.74% at 2234.95 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 9.57%, slipped 4.80% and dropped 3.56%.

The Media index has fallen 34.00% over last one year compared to the 7.30% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.20% and is down 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the is down 0.87% to close at 11497.9 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.84% to close at 38276.63 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)