Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.74%

Media index ended down 3.74% at 2068.7 today. The index has slipped 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 11.99%, dropped 9.43% and slipped 6.92%.

The Media index has fallen 37.00% over last one year compared to the 3.29% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 2.10% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 0.58% to close at 11157 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.55% to close at 37114.88 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)