Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.28%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.28% at 2360.5 today. The index has gained 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd added 5.00%, Dish TV India Ltd rose 3.27% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 3.27%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 53.00% over last one year compared to the 17.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.17% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.00% to close at 17498.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.28% to close at 58683.99 today.

