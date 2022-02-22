Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.30%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.30% at 2035.2 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 5.46%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 4.99% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 4.95%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 16.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.91% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.67% to close at 17092.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.66% to close at 57300.68 today.

