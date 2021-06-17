Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.32%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.32% at 5095.1 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 5.57%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 5.15% and Tata Steel Ltd dropped 3.36%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 163.00% over last one year compared to the 58.80% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.65% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.48% to close at 15691.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.34% to close at 52323.33 today.

