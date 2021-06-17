Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; VIX crosses 15 mark

The key equity indices slumped further amd hit the day's low in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 15,650 mark. FMCG and IT shares bucked weak market trend.

At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 409.5 points or 0.78% to 52,092.48. The Nifty 50 index lost 140.65 points or 0.89% to 15,626.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.65% to 15.86.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.48%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.73%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1318 shares rose and 1845 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dodla Dairy received bids for 2.09 crore shares as against 85.07 lakh shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data at 14:15 IST on Thursday (17 June 2021). The issue was subscribed 2.46 times.

The IPO of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences received bids for 54.54 lakh shares as against 1.44 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data at 14:15 IST on Thursday (17 June 2021). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times.

The IPOs of Krishna Institute and Dodla Dairy opened for subscription on Wednesday (June 16) and will close on Friday (June 18).

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.44% to 10,515.90, extending losses for second day. The index has fallen 2.22% in two sessions.

Ashok Leyland (down 3.81%), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.97%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.86%), Tata Motors (down 1.55%), Eicher Motors (down 1.52%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.52%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.42%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.52%) declined.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.88 compared with its previous closing of 73.3225.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement fell 2.14% to Rs 47,469.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 90.44.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper was trading flat at 6.045%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement shed 49 cents to $73.90 a barrel. The contract added 0.54% or 40 cents to settle at $74.39 in the previous trading session.

