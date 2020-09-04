Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.01%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.68%

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.01% at 2451.35 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 4.96%, Welspun Corp Ltd fell 4.68% and Tata Steel Ltd dropped 3.83%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 6.00% over last one year compared to the 4.48% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.68% and Nifty Realty index has slid 2.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.68% to close at 11333.85 while the SENSEX is down 1.63% to close at 38357.18 today.

