Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.87%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.87% at 5732 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 12.15%, Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 4.89% and Welspun Corp Ltd dropped 3.24%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 148.00% over last one year compared to the 44.98% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.56% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.12% to close at 16258.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 54402.85 today.

