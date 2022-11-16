Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.94%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.94% at 6461.6 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd shed 4.18%, Adani Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.49% and National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 2.49%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.44% and Nifty Commodities index is down 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.03% to close at 18409.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.17% to close at 61980.72 today.

