Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 3.21%

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.21% at 5077.35 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd shed 5.56%, Tata Steel Ltd fell 5.08% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 4.93%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 197.00% over last one year compared to the 64.41% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.55% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.83% to close at 14906.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.68% to close at 49564.86 today.

