Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 4.35%

Nifty Metal index ended down 4.35% at 5908.2 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 26.70%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 5.46% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 3.41%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 2.00% over last one year compared to the 0.95% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 2.28% and Nifty Energy index has slid 2.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.03% to close at 17610.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.38% to close at 59932.24 today.

